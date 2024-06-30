Senior Airman Sarah Simonton, 316th Medical Group, Andrews AFB, MD, tells her story about deployment and the importance of learning new skills outside of her job while deployed.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929756
|VIRIN:
|240227-O-YU716-9189
|Filename:
|DOD_110424253
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mission Ready Airmen, by Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT