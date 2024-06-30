Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The fireworks at the Independence Day Celebration in Camp Zama, Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2024

    Video by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Japan celebrated Independence Day with an open-post event at Camp Zama on June 29, 2024.
    More than 13,000 local visitors joined 3,000 base residents to watch the fireworks at the conclusion of the event.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929750
    VIRIN: 240629-A-QU164-1837
    Filename: DOD_110424152
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, The fireworks at the Independence Day Celebration in Camp Zama, Japan, by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Fireworks
    Independence Day
    USARJ
    USAGJ

