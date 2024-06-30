U.S. Army Japan celebrated Independence Day with an open-post event at Camp Zama on June 29, 2024.
More than 13,000 local visitors joined 3,000 base residents to watch the fireworks at the conclusion of the event.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929750
|VIRIN:
|240629-A-QU164-1837
|Filename:
|DOD_110424152
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, The fireworks at the Independence Day Celebration in Camp Zama, Japan, by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
