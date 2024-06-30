U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, passes command to Col. Jenny Colegate during the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 2, 2024. Brooks relinquished command to Col. Jenny Colegate after serving as the commanding officer for almost three years. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors under the command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 08:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929745
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-ER001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424132
|Length:
|00:57:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Welcomes Its New Commanding Officer During a Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
