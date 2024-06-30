Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico Welcomes Its New Commanding Officer During a Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Pfc. Erick Reyes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, passes command to Col. Jenny Colegate during the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 2, 2024. Brooks relinquished command to Col. Jenny Colegate after serving as the commanding officer for almost three years. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors under the command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 08:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929745
    VIRIN: 240702-M-ER001-1001
    Filename: DOD_110424132
    Length: 00:57:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Welcomes Its New Commanding Officer During a Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Quantico Change of Command
    Marine Corps Base Quanitico
    COL JENNY COLEGATE
    COL MICHAEL BROOKS
    QUANTICO COMMANDING OFFICER

