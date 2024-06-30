173rd Interviews at the Danish International Sniper Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. JT Piribek, assigned to 2nd battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, Spc. Corben Terceira and Sgt. Iahn Figueroa, both assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, discuss their team's participation in the Danish International Sniper Competition, Borris, Denmark, June 24-27, 2024.
The event included 32 teams from 14 allied and partner nations stationed throughout Europe.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
