V Corps Soldiers Participate in Community Outreach Efforts

Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, meet with the community at the Siemiatycze Holiday Festival on July 28, 2024, in Siemiatycze, Poland. Soldiers attend these events to interact with civilians and bridge the gap between the military and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|06.29.2024
|07.03.2024 07:14
|Video Productions
|929722
|240629-A-GG601-6712
|DOD_110424000
|00:01:52
|Location:
|SIEMIATYCZE, PL
|1
|1
