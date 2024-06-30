V Corps Soldiers Participate in Community Outreach Efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, meet with the community at the Siemiatycze Holiday Festival on July 28, 2024, in Siemiatycze, Poland. Soldiers attend these events to interact with civilians and bridge the gap between the military and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)