    V Corps Soldiers Participate in Community Outreach Efforts

    SIEMIATYCZE, POLAND

    06.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, meet with the community at the Siemiatycze Holiday Festival on July 28, 2024, in Siemiatycze, Poland. Soldiers attend these events to interact with civilians and bridge the gap between the military and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 07:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929722
    VIRIN: 240629-A-GG601-6712
    Filename: DOD_110424000
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SIEMIATYCZE, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

