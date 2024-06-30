173rd Snipers Compete in Danish International Sniper Competition Final Day Video 1

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, compete in the Danish International Sniper Competition at Borris, Denmark, June 27, 2024. The event included 32 teams from 14 allied and partner nations stationed throughout Europe.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|06.27.2024
|07.03.2024 06:24
|B-Roll
|929719
|240627-A-DT978-2004
|DOD_110423972
|00:07:39
|BORRIS, DK
|3
|3
