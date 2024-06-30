31st MEU | Independence Day Formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929701" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, the commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, recites the oath of office and oath of enlistment in a formation at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2024. Niedziocha recognized Marines and Sailors for their exceptional performance and hard work ethic. Marines reaffirm their commitment to the constitution of the United States of America in lieu of Independence Day. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)