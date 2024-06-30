Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Independence Day Formation

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, the commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, recites the oath of office and oath of enlistment in a formation at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2024. Niedziocha recognized Marines and Sailors for their exceptional performance and hard work ethic. Marines reaffirm their commitment to the constitution of the United States of America in lieu of Independence Day. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 06:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929701
    VIRIN: 240628-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_110423856
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 31st MEU | Independence Day Formation, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oath of Enlistment
    31st MEU
    Marines
    Oath of Office
    Independence Day
    USINDOPACOM

