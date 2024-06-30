3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, advance in light armored vehicles during a simulated raid on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. Marines of 3d LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communication. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)