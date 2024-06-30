Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, advance in light armored vehicles during a simulated raid on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. Marines of 3d LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communication. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929699
    VIRIN: 240626-M-CI305-1028
    Filename: DOD_110423851
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAR Combat Raid during MEUEX, by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    Camp Schwab
    3d LAR
    lav-25
    combat raid

