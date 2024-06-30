Students from the University School of Nursing in Sagamihara, Japan visited the Army Medical Department Activity Japan at Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 23:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929694
|VIRIN:
|240628-N-PA358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110423756
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Nursing, by PO2 Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
