    Yokota AB Pet Care Center

    JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    Amanda Altenbach, Pet Care Center animal caretaker, discusses the benefits of using the facility's services on Yokota Air Base, June 28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 23:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929693
    VIRIN: 240628-F-MQ455-4919
    Filename: DOD_110423750
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota AB Pet Care Center, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Yokota Air Base
    Pet care Center

