Pacific spotlight on Marco Wilkerson, a Yokota Ourdoor Recreation Center recreation assistant, and how he helps members of Yokota explore Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 23:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929689
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110423724
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Outdoor Recreation Assistant, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT