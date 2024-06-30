Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Outdoor Recreation Assistant

    JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific spotlight on Marco Wilkerson, a Yokota Ourdoor Recreation Center recreation assistant, and how he helps members of Yokota explore Japan.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 23:09
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Outdoor Recreation Assistant, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Center
    Yokota
    Recreation
    Spotlight
    Outdoor

