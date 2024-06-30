Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 4th of July

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Happy 4th of July! We hope you have an amazing day filled with fun, laughter, and great memories. Enjoy the fireworks, barbecues, and time with family and friends. Stay safe and have a fantastic day.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 22:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    This work, Happy 4th of July, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

