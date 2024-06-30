Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For The Full Sasebo Tops

    JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Brockman and Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields

    AFN Sasebo

    On June 28th, the Sasebo Tops facility prepared a spinning top design workshop for the Independence Day event on July 6th at commander fleet activities Sasebo Nimitz Park. Spinning tops were introduced in Japan from China and the Korean peninsula before the 8th century. First played within the imperial family and its circle, the game was only popularized from the 14th century, with the appearance of spinning top fights. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 23:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929685
    VIRIN: 240628-N-PE072-4187
    Filename: DOD_110423677
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JP

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    Full
    SASEBO TOPS

