For The Full Sasebo Tops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 28th, the Sasebo Tops facility prepared a spinning top design workshop for the Independence Day event on July 6th at commander fleet activities Sasebo Nimitz Park. Spinning tops were introduced in Japan from China and the Korean peninsula before the 8th century. First played within the imperial family and its circle, the game was only popularized from the 14th century, with the appearance of spinning top fights. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)