204th Airlift Squadron executes training in Alaska

The 204th Airlift Squadron from the 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, conducts LUU 2 Flare training from a C-17 Globemaster III during training with the Alaska Air National Guard held July 7, 2022, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska. The addition of high-intensity illuminating flares comes from the Hawaii Air National Guard's continued support of NASA's SpaceX Human Space Flight program. It enhances the airlift squadron's ability to conduct contingency astronaut rescue operations in various lighting conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)