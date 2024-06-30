Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    204th Airlift Squadron executes training in Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENAI PENINSULA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    The 204th Airlift Squadron from the 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, conducts LUU 2 Flare training from a C-17 Globemaster III during training with the Alaska Air National Guard held July 7, 2022, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska. The addition of high-intensity illuminating flares comes from the Hawaii Air National Guard's continued support of NASA's SpaceX Human Space Flight program. It enhances the airlift squadron's ability to conduct contingency astronaut rescue operations in various lighting conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929678
    VIRIN: 240707-Z-RV808-1101
    Filename: DOD_110423576
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: KENAI PENINSULA, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 204th Airlift Squadron executes training in Alaska, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C17
    Hiang
    CCP
    AKANG
    204thAS
    Pueo's flare deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT