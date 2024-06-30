Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army troopers assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment currently serving as the Korean Rotational Force, participate in the live fire training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RLFC) near Pochan, South Korea, June 26, 2024. The purpose of RLFC is to ensure all platoons are certified and prepared to execute subsequent operational plan focused collective training and operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 20:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929675
    VIRIN: 240626-A-MK555-2001
    Filename: DOD_110423524
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stryker
    live fire
    trooper
    readiness
    LFX
    3CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT