U.S. Army troopers assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment currently serving as the Korean Rotational Force, participate in the live fire training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RLFC) near Pochan, South Korea, June 26, 2024. The purpose of RLFC is to ensure all platoons are certified and prepared to execute subsequent operational plan focused collective training and operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 20:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929675
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-MK555-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110423524
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
