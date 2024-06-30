video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929675" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army troopers assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment currently serving as the Korean Rotational Force, participate in the live fire training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RLFC) near Pochan, South Korea, June 26, 2024. The purpose of RLFC is to ensure all platoons are certified and prepared to execute subsequent operational plan focused collective training and operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)