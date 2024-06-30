Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Coast Guard Sector San Diego aircrew medically evacuates a man approximately 115 miles off the coast of Point Loma, Calif.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    A U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 60-year-old man from the fishing vessel, Top Gun 80, located approximately 115 miles West of San Diego. The patient, who was reported to have suffered from a seizure, was airlifted to Sector San Diego and transferred to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929674
    VIRIN: 240702-G-XX113-6452
    Filename: DOD_110423491
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    medevac
    San Diego
    rescue
    save
    SD

