A Coast Guard Sector San Diego aircrew medically evacuates a man approximately 115 miles off the coast of Point Loma, Calif.

A U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 60-year-old man from the fishing vessel, Top Gun 80, located approximately 115 miles West of San Diego. The patient, who was reported to have suffered from a seizure, was airlifted to Sector San Diego and transferred to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 20:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929674
|VIRIN:
|240702-G-XX113-6452
|Filename:
|DOD_110423491
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
