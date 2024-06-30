Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the incoming commanding general of 1st MARDIV, during the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command from Watson to Fulford. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929671
    VIRIN: 240702-M-EJ587-1001
    Filename: DOD_110423436
    Length: 01:11:23
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts change of command ceremony, by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, Marines, Commanding General, Change of Command, Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT