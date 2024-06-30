B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the incoming commanding general of 1st MARDIV, during the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command from Watson to Fulford. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|07.02.2024
|07.02.2024 19:44
|B-Roll
|929671
|240702-M-EJ587-1001
|DOD_110423436
|01:11:23
|CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
