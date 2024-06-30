B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929671" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the incoming commanding general of 1st MARDIV, during the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command from Watson to Fulford. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)