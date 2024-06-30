U.S. Marine scouts with Fire and Reconnaissance Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a field exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 24-26, 2024. The three-day FEX trained Marines to conduct live-fire individual marksmanship and immediate action drills in order to increase tactical proficiency within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929665
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-LU593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110423404
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Scouts with 3rd Bn., 4th Marines conduct field exercise, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT