    B-Roll: Scouts with 3rd Bn., 4th Marines conduct field exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine scouts with Fire and Reconnaissance Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a field exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 24-26, 2024. The three-day FEX trained Marines to conduct live-fire individual marksmanship and immediate action drills in order to increase tactical proficiency within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929665
    VIRIN: 240624-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_110423404
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Scouts with 3rd Bn., 4th Marines conduct field exercise, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    Blue Diamond
    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    Force Design
    V34

