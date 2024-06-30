Coast Guard medevacs man 48 miles off Egmont Key

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a man who reportedly lost consciousness from a 32-foot boat 48 miles off Egmont Key, July 2, 2024. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for higher care and the remaining seven boaters navigated the boat to Blind Pass Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
