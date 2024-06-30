Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 48 miles off Egmont Key

    EGMONT KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a man who reportedly lost consciousness from a 32-foot boat 48 miles off Egmont Key, July 2, 2024. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for higher care and the remaining seven boaters navigated the boat to Blind Pass Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929662
    VIRIN: 240702-G-G0701-1001
    Filename: DOD_110423325
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: EGMONT KEY, FLORIDA, US

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

