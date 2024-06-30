Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Blue Wahoos To Wear ‘Call Sign’ Jerseys

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    The Pensacola Blue Wahoos issued ‘call sign’-themed jerseys to their players July 2. In what’s becoming a tradition, members of the Blue Wahoos baseball team will wear call signs on the back of their jerseys for their July 3 Salute to Service game, this year against the Montgomery Biscuits. (Official U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 17:33
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Baseball
    Navy
    CNRSE
    Salute to Service

