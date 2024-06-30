Pensacola Blue Wahoos To Wear ‘Call Sign’ Jerseys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Pensacola Blue Wahoos issued ‘call sign’-themed jerseys to their players July 2. In what’s becoming a tradition, members of the Blue Wahoos baseball team will wear call signs on the back of their jerseys for their July 3 Salute to Service game, this year against the Montgomery Biscuits. (Official U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)