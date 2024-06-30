Pensacola Blue Wahoos To Wear ‘Call Sign’ Jerseys

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos issued ‘call sign’-themed jerseys to their players July 2. In what’s becoming a tradition, members of the Blue Wahoos baseball team will wear call signs on the back of their jerseys for their July 3 Salute to Service game, this year against the Montgomery Biscuits. (Official U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 17:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929660
|VIRIN:
|240702-N-PJ019-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110423282
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.
