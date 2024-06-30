Become a Petroleum Laboratory Specialist in the Army Reserve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Zachary Wilson shares his experience as a Petroleum Laboratory Specialist and how the skills he acquired in the Army Reserve have enhanced his civilian career.



Acquire the skills to enhance your civilian career in the Army Reserve. Want to know more about the Petroleum Laboratory Specialist (92L) position? Visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/science-medicine/research/92l-petroleum-laboratory-specialist



Learn how to join here: https://www.goarmy.com/explore-the-army/army-structure/reserve



The 316th Quartermaster Battalion provided support to the United States Air Force and Nebraska Air National Guard during a joint logistics exercise called the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) at Fort Riley, KS, in the summer of 2024.



The joint training event with the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force provided fuel and logistics support to U.S. Air Force missions and provided Army Reserve Soldiers the opportunity exercise their skill sets while working along side personnel from other services.



The 316th Quartermaster Battalion is part of the 90th Sustainment Brigade and the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC). The 4th ESC is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 6,000 soldiers in units across four states. The mission of the 4th ESC is to deploy the ESC headquarters to perform theater sustainment operations and provide a Joint Task Force commander in any corner of the globe with trained, ready, resilient, and equipped soldiers, leaders, and units while caring for our soldiers and their families at home.