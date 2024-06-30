4th Infantry Division is highlighted in this video at Fort Carson, Colorado, July, 2, 2024. The 4th Inf. Div. stands out as the U.S. Army’s premier multi-domain operations division. Its agility and combat effectiveness have been demonstrated in major U.S. conflicts since World War I.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929654
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-CU183-9443
|Filename:
|DOD_110423069
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Infantry Division welcome video, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT