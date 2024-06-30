Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division is highlighted in this video at Fort Carson, Colorado, July, 2, 2024. The 4th Inf. Div. stands out as the U.S. Army’s premier multi-domain operations division. Its agility and combat effectiveness have been demonstrated in major U.S. conflicts since World War I.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929654
    VIRIN: 240702-A-CU183-9443
    Filename: DOD_110423069
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    This work, 4th Infantry Division welcome video, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ready people
    Ivy Lethal

