.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, incoming commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks at an AFSOC change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, Conley assumed command of AFSOC from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929652
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-BT782-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_110423054
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley speaks at AFSOC Change of Command, by SrA Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
