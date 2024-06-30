Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton speaks at AFSOC Change of Command

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of United States Special Operations Command, speaks at a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley assumed command of Air Force Special Operations Command from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929651
    VIRIN: 240702-F-BT782-3002
    Filename: DOD_110423051
    Length: 00:22:14
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    air force special operations command
    Afsoc
    change of command
    air commandos
    afsoccoc2024
    Gen. Bryan Fenton

