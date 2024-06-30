U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, outgoing commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks at an AFSOC change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley assumed command of AFSOC from Bauernfeind. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929650
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-BT782-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422997
|Length:
|00:14:17
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind speaks at AFSOC Change of Command, by SrA Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
