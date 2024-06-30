Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Evening Parade BRoll

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute Friday Evening Parades annually in Washington D.C. These Marines display precision and discipline as they showcase what it truly means to embody Esprit de Corps.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929644
    VIRIN: 240702-M-DT244-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422814
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Evening Parade BRoll, by LCpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

