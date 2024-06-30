Friday Evening Parade BRoll

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute Friday Evening Parades annually in Washington D.C. These Marines display precision and discipline as they showcase what it truly means to embody Esprit de Corps.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929644
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-DT244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422814
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
