Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Air Mobility Doctrine Update, FY25 Special Duty Pay, Leadership School Distance Learning 2.0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, air mobility doctrine gets a major update reflecting the evolving strategic environment, special duty pay tables are release for the next fiscal year, and distance learning for Airman Leadership School gets an upgrade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929641
    VIRIN: 240702-F-UE508-4833
    Filename: DOD_110422767
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Air Mobility Doctrine Update, FY25 Special Duty Pay, Leadership School Distance Learning 2.0, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV 

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT