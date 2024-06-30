AFSOC Hosts Change of Command Ceremony (Stringer)

Air Force Special Operations Command hosted a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley assumed command of AFSOC from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao and Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)
|07.02.2024
|07.02.2024 14:12
|Briefings
|929631
|240702-F-IY571-7388
|DOD_110422330
|00:03:16
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
