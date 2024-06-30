Summer Safety Series: The One With The Good Stuff

In Episode 3 of Grissom Air Reserve Base's Summer Safety Series, Staff Sgt. Joseph Brown, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron explosive ordinances disposal technician, seeks out fireworks with a bit too much bang for the buck, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. The Summer Safety Series was developed to align with the Department of Defense's 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|929630
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-AC360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422294
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Explosive Ordnance Disposal
