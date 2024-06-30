Summer Safety Series: The One With The Good Stuff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929630" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In Episode 3 of Grissom Air Reserve Base's Summer Safety Series, Staff Sgt. Joseph Brown, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron explosive ordinances disposal technician, seeks out fireworks with a bit too much bang for the buck, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. The Summer Safety Series was developed to align with the Department of Defense's 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)