    USFF Motorcycle Safety 2024

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grace Lyles 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    240702-N-WE282-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (July 2, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), gives a motorcycle public safety announcement. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 13:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 929628
    VIRIN: 240702-N-WE282-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422118
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, USFF Motorcycle Safety 2024, by PO2 Grace Lyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

