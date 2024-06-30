USFF Motorcycle Safety 2024

240702-N-WE282-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (July 2, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), gives a motorcycle public safety announcement. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles/Released)
|07.02.2024
|07.02.2024 13:23
|PSA
|929628
|240702-N-WE282-1001
|DOD_110422118
|00:00:27
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
