Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water Safety at USACE Recreation Sites

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMMERSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell and Andre Hampton

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Park Rangers at Summersville Lake State Park explain the importance of water safety and what individuals and families can do to remain safe when recreating on the water, Summersville, West Virginia, June 25, 2024. State and federal regulations govern what you can and cannot do when it comes to water activities such as boating and rock jumping. (U.S. Army video by Andre' Hampton and Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929627
    VIRIN: 240625-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422105
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: SUMMERSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Safety at USACE Recreation Sites, by Ryan Campbell and Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    Safety
    USACE
    Buffalo District
    Huntington District
    Summersville Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT