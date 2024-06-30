Water Safety at USACE Recreation Sites

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Park Rangers at Summersville Lake State Park explain the importance of water safety and what individuals and families can do to remain safe when recreating on the water, Summersville, West Virginia, June 25, 2024. State and federal regulations govern what you can and cannot do when it comes to water activities such as boating and rock jumping. (U.S. Army video by Andre' Hampton and Ryan Campbell)