Park Rangers at Summersville Lake State Park explain the importance of water safety and what individuals and families can do to remain safe when recreating on the water, Summersville, West Virginia, June 25, 2024. State and federal regulations govern what you can and cannot do when it comes to water activities such as boating and rock jumping. (U.S. Army video by Andre' Hampton and Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929627
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422105
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|SUMMERSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Water Safety at USACE Recreation Sites, by Ryan Campbell and Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
