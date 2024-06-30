U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taneshia Speights, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Training Assessments for the 4th Security Forces Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She ensures top-notch training for personnel in different roles, both at home and abroad. Watch this video as she explains her contributions to the 4th Fighter Wing Mission! (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929625
|VIRIN:
|290524-F-SD514-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422050
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fighters of the 4th: Tech. Sgt. Taneshia Speights, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT