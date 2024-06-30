Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters of the 4th: Tech. Sgt. Taneshia Speights

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taneshia Speights, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Training Assessments for the 4th Security Forces Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She ensures top-notch training for personnel in different roles, both at home and abroad. Watch this video as she explains her contributions to the 4th Fighter Wing Mission! (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929625
    VIRIN: 290524-F-SD514-2001
    Filename: DOD_110422050
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighters of the 4th: Tech. Sgt. Taneshia Speights, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    mission
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    Fighter of the 4th

