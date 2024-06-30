Fighters of the 4th: Tech. Sgt. Taneshia Speights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taneshia Speights, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Training Assessments for the 4th Security Forces Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. She ensures top-notch training for personnel in different roles, both at home and abroad. Watch this video as she explains her contributions to the 4th Fighter Wing Mission! (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)