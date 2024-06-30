On this Independence Day, we honor the courage and sacrifice of Marines. Since 1775, they have upheld a legacy of freedom and valor, protecting our nation's ideals with unwavering dedication. Their commitment ensured our independence and the ethos we hold dear. (Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Brian Stippey)
|07.02.2024
|07.02.2024 13:11
|Package
|929623
|240702-M-HA191-5245
|DOD_110422017
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
This work, Marine Minute 25-24, by LCpl Samantha Pollich and Cpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
