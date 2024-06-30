Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 25-24

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Cpl. Brian Stippey

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    On this Independence Day, we honor the courage and sacrifice of Marines. Since 1775, they have upheld a legacy of freedom and valor, protecting our nation's ideals with unwavering dedication. Their commitment ensured our independence and the ethos we hold dear. (Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 13:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929623
    VIRIN: 240702-M-HA191-5245
    Filename: DOD_110422017
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Independence Day
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    We the People
    USMCHistory

