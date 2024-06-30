Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCSA hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Amber Vincent 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) officially opened the Central Region Headquarters during a morning ceremony on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The new facility is in the Farmers Branch, Texas, Federal Building (DOD video by OCCA).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929617
    VIRIN: 240625-D-D0467-2001
    Filename: DOD_110421962
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSA | Central Region Headquarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT