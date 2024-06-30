DCSA hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) officially opened the Central Region Headquarters during a morning ceremony on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The new facility is in the Farmers Branch, Texas, Federal Building (DOD video by OCCA).
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929617
|VIRIN:
|240625-D-D0467-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421962
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT