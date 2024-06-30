What is a Unit of Action?
The way Airmen deploy continues to evolve toward the Unit of Action. Lt. Gen. Adrian Spain, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, explains why things are changing and what the goal is.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 11:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929613
|VIRIN:
|240304-D-PV381-3117
|Filename:
|DOD_110421934
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Units of Action, by James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT