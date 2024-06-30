Units of Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What is a Unit of Action?



The way Airmen deploy continues to evolve toward the Unit of Action. Lt. Gen. Adrian Spain, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, explains why things are changing and what the goal is.