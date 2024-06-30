Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units of Action

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Video by James Kever 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    What is a Unit of Action?

    The way Airmen deploy continues to evolve toward the Unit of Action. Lt. Gen. Adrian Spain, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, explains why things are changing and what the goal is.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929613
    VIRIN: 240304-D-PV381-3117
    Filename: DOD_110421934
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units of Action, by James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Deployment
    AFFORGEN
    Units of Action

