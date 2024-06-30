Wings Over Whiteman Air Show 2024 PSA

Get pumped as the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show is coming up quickly, July 13th & 14th!
Check out the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and much more!
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 12:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|929611
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-IY934-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421911
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
