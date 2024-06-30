Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings Over Whiteman Air Show 2024 PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Get pumped as the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show is coming up quickly, July 13th & 14th!

    Check out the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and much more!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 12:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 929611
    VIRIN: 240628-F-IY934-1001
    Filename: DOD_110421911
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Whiteman Air Show 2024 PSA, by A1C Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA
    Whiteman
    Wings Over Whiteman
    WOW
    Bryce Moore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT