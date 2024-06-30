Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters of the 4th - Senior Airman Marcus Tkacenko

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    United States Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Tkacenko, the Documented Cargo Section Lead with the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. He documents and coordinates package deliveries to squadrons on base and, most importantly, ensures they get parts for aircraft so they can be repaired. Check out this video as he explains how his job directly impacts the mission!

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929599
    VIRIN: 280324-F-SD514-2001
    Filename: DOD_110421714
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Airmen
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    Cargo & supplies
    Fighter of the 4th

