United States Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Tkacenko, the Documented Cargo Section Lead with the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. He documents and coordinates package deliveries to squadrons on base and, most importantly, ensures they get parts for aircraft so they can be repaired. Check out this video as he explains how his job directly impacts the mission!
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929599
|VIRIN:
|280324-F-SD514-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421714
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fighters of the 4th - Senior Airman Marcus Tkacenko, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
