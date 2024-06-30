Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Managing Stress Before It Manages Us

    05.29.2024

    Video by Antonio Prencipe 

    Manpower, Analytics, HR Systems

    On 29 May 2024 the Department of the Navy Office of Force Resiliency hosted a Mental Health Awareness Month interactive webinar with Mr. John Paul Ryan, M.A. and Mrs. Mary Ryan, M.A., from The Catholic University of America. The webinar, “Managing Stress Before It Manages Us: How to Enhance Resilience through Strengthened Health, Financial Readiness, and Relationship Skills,” highlighted multiple evidence-based stress management techniques that Sailors and Marines can use in their daily lives to manage stressors and enhance resiliency.

    Mental Health Awareness Month

