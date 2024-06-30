On 29 May 2024 the Department of the Navy Office of Force Resiliency hosted a Mental Health Awareness Month interactive webinar with Mr. John Paul Ryan, M.A. and Mrs. Mary Ryan, M.A., from The Catholic University of America. The webinar, “Managing Stress Before It Manages Us: How to Enhance Resilience through Strengthened Health, Financial Readiness, and Relationship Skills,” highlighted multiple evidence-based stress management techniques that Sailors and Marines can use in their daily lives to manage stressors and enhance resiliency.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 11:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929593
|VIRIN:
|240529-N-OU289-1492
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421623
|Length:
|01:08:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Managing Stress Before It Manages Us, by Antonio Prencipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT