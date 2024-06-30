Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I joined: Col. Anderson

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, shares his story about joining the U.S. Air Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2024. Anderson also shared on why he continues to serve the Airmen under his command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929589
    VIRIN: 240606-F-ZJ681-1002
    Filename: DOD_110421469
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Anderson
    31MSG
    Why I Join

