U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, shares his story about joining the U.S. Air Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2024. Anderson also shared on why he continues to serve the Airmen under his command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929589
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-ZJ681-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110421469
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I joined: Col. Anderson, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT