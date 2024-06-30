Why I joined: Col. Anderson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, shares his story about joining the U.S. Air Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2024. Anderson also shared on why he continues to serve the Airmen under his command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)