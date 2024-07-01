Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 1 July 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss the Honorary Commanders program, the re-opening of Dragon Fitness Center, the 81 TRW's 31st Anniversary and the upcoming Freedom Fest celebration. They also welcome new teammates to Keesler including Col Hall, 81 TRW Deputy Commander, Col Powell, 81 TRG Commander, and Col Cabell, 81 MSG Commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929587
    VIRIN: 240701-F-PI774-8259
    Filename: DOD_110421427
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 1 July 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

