Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss the Honorary Commanders program, the re-opening of Dragon Fitness Center, the 81 TRW's 31st Anniversary and the upcoming Freedom Fest celebration. They also welcome new teammates to Keesler including Col Hall, 81 TRW Deputy Commander, Col Powell, 81 TRG Commander, and Col Cabell, 81 MSG Commander.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 08:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|929587
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-PI774-8259
|Filename:
|DOD_110421427
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 1 July 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
