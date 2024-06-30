Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Iron Keystone

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing take part in exercise Iron Keystone, June 6, 2024. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929586
    VIRIN: 240610-Z-NQ177-1001
    Filename: DOD_110421425
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron Keystone, by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    iron keystone

