Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing take part in exercise Iron Keystone, June 6, 2024. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929586
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-NQ177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421425
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Iron Keystone, by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT