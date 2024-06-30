Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Tad Clark jumps with the 57th Rescue Squadron

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, performs a tandem jump with the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2024. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips Guardian Angels weapon system and combat support teams to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in combat, as well as to provide combatant commanders with options to report, locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929583
    VIRIN: 240530-F-ZJ681-1003
    Filename: DOD_110421384
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark jumps with the 57th Rescue Squadron, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

