Brig. Gen. Tad Clark jumps with the 57th Rescue Squadron

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, performs a tandem jump with the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2024. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips Guardian Angels weapon system and combat support teams to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in combat, as well as to provide combatant commanders with options to report, locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|05.30.2024
|07.02.2024 08:35
|B-Roll
|929583
|240530-F-ZJ681-1003
|DOD_110421384
|00:00:53
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|1
