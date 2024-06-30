Valiant Shield 2024 | Exercise Valiant Shield wraps up

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and joint branch forces participate in Exercise Valiant Shield June 7th-22nd, 2024. This exercise gave the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate across branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 03:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929576
|VIRIN:
|240623-M-BL115-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421221
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
