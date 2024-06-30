Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 2024 | Exercise Valiant Shield wraps up

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Long 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and joint branch forces participate in Exercise Valiant Shield June 7th-22nd, 2024. This exercise gave the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate across branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 03:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929576
    VIRIN: 240623-M-BL115-1001
    Filename: DOD_110421221
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    ValiantShield, Andersen AFB, MAG12, VMFA(AW)-224, VMFA-121, VS24

