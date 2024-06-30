Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: Interview - Hoobastank

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Wise, American Forces Network Kunsan broadcast journalist, interviews three members from the band, Hoobastank, at Kunsan Air Base, June 1, 2024. They visited the base to perform during the base's Freedom Festival to boost base morale. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    Hoobastank
    Freedom Fest
    AFN Kunsan
    radio around the region

