U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Wise, American Forces Network Kunsan broadcast journalist, interviews three members from the band, Hoobastank, at Kunsan Air Base, June 1, 2024. They visited the base to perform during the base's Freedom Festival to boost base morale. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)
|07.01.2024
|07.02.2024 02:32
|Interviews
|929569
|240701-F-HB474-1001
|DOD_110421013
|00:00:59
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview - Hoobastank, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
