Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIMPAC 2024 Kicks Off from Pearl Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Rim of the Pacific is the largest international maritime exercise in the world, held bi-annually. RIMPAC 2024 consists of 29 participating nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel. Exercises will be conducted in and around the Hawaiian islands throughout the month of July.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 00:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929567
    VIRIN: 240627-F-CG016-2493
    Filename: DOD_110420972
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2024 Kicks Off from Pearl Harbor, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Fleet
    INDOPACOM
    RIMPAC 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT