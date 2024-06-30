RIMPAC 2024 Kicks Off from Pearl Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rim of the Pacific is the largest international maritime exercise in the world, held bi-annually. RIMPAC 2024 consists of 29 participating nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel. Exercises will be conducted in and around the Hawaiian islands throughout the month of July.