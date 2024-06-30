Rim of the Pacific is the largest international maritime exercise in the world, held bi-annually. RIMPAC 2024 consists of 29 participating nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel. Exercises will be conducted in and around the Hawaiian islands throughout the month of July.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 00:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|929567
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-CG016-2493
|Filename:
|DOD_110420972
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RIMPAC 2024 Kicks Off from Pearl Harbor, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
