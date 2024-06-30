Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute a helicopter raid exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 27, 2024. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929557
    VIRIN: 240627-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110420869
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, BLT 1/4 Helo Raid, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mortars
    machine gun
    patrol
    Cobra Attack Helicopter
    MV-22B Osprey
    UH-1 Huey

