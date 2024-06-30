BLT 1/4 Helo Raid

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute a helicopter raid exercise on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 27, 2024. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 23:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929557
|VIRIN:
|240627-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110420869
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
