U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea: MARFORK Marines Complete Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 3-28, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)