Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Independence Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama opened its gates to the public for its annual Independence Day celebration June 29.

    Despite the characteristically hot and humid weather, nearly 16,000 people from both on and off the installation came out to experience the vibrant mix of American and Japanese culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 20:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929546
    VIRIN: 240702-A-MS361-4084
    Filename: DOD_110420557
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Independence Day Celebration, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tokyo
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Independence Day
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT