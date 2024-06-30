REEL: Marietta Repair Station Chief, David Bennett, discusses the role of the station and the pride that goes into fulfilling their mission. The Marietta Repair Station is currently making parts to support lock wall repair at Hannibal Locks and Dam.
Video credit: Lee Roberts (USACE Nashville District), Mike Maddox (USACE Louisville District) and Emily Helton (USACE Chicago District).
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 19:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929544
|VIRIN:
|240626-O-JV047-3415
|Filename:
|DOD_110420535
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MARIETTA, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marietta Repair Station fabricates parts to support maintenance operations at Hannibal Locks and Dam, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
