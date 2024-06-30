Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marietta Repair Station fabricates parts to support maintenance operations at Hannibal Locks and Dam

    MARIETTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    REEL: Marietta Repair Station Chief, David Bennett, discusses the role of the station and the pride that goes into fulfilling their mission. The Marietta Repair Station is currently making parts to support lock wall repair at Hannibal Locks and Dam.

    Video credit: Lee Roberts (USACE Nashville District), Mike Maddox (USACE Louisville District) and Emily Helton (USACE Chicago District).

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 19:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929544
    VIRIN: 240626-O-JV047-3415
    Filename: DOD_110420535
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MARIETTA, OHIO, US

