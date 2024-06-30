Marietta Repair Station fabricates parts to support maintenance operations at Hannibal Locks and Dam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



REEL: Marietta Repair Station Chief, David Bennett, discusses the role of the station and the pride that goes into fulfilling their mission. The Marietta Repair Station is currently making parts to support lock wall repair at Hannibal Locks and Dam.



Video credit: Lee Roberts (USACE Nashville District), Mike Maddox (USACE Louisville District) and Emily Helton (USACE Chicago District).