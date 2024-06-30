Final event of Dine off DOD Warrior Games

Orlando, Fl. - This story compiles the activities of the final event of the Dine Off competition. B-roll footage was provided by Sgt. 1st Class Vanwey Jefferson. The story was edited by Capt. David Reyes, with assistance from Sgt. Ryan Ahmed, Sgt. Maurice Moore, and Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Boyington.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929542
|VIRIN:
|240701-A-CJ520-7654
|Filename:
|DOD_110420465
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT