Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final event of Dine off DOD Warrior Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed, Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington, Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro, Jason Goselin, Sgt. Emilie Lenglain, Sgt. Maurice Moore, Maj. Tyler Quillico, Capt. David Reyes, Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton and Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey

    DoD Warrior Games

    Orlando, Fl. - This story compiles the activities of the final event of the Dine Off competition. B-roll footage was provided by Sgt. 1st Class Vanwey Jefferson. The story was edited by Capt. David Reyes, with assistance from Sgt. Ryan Ahmed, Sgt. Maurice Moore, and Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Boyington.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929542
    VIRIN: 240701-A-CJ520-7654
    Filename: DOD_110420465
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024
    ServiceBranch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT